5-Star Forward GG Jackson, No. 2 Recruit, Decommits From UNC

As expected, five-star power forward GG Jackson has decommitted from North Carolina after nearly three months pledged to the program.

Jackson, a South Carolina native, is widely expected to commit to the in-state Gamecocks at some point in the near future. The No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class, he will also reportedly then enroll early at the University of South Carolina and suit up next season.

The first step toward doing that was backing away from the Tar Heels, which Jackson did moments ago on Instagram.

"Thank you to coach Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play for your university," Jackson wrote. "My family has stuck by my side since I was born and have been the biggest supporters in my life by guiding me in the right direction.

"I have decided to decommit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult and to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal, which is the NBA."

By reclassifying, Jackson will be part of new head coach Lamont Paris' first recruiting class at South Carolina.

In addition to landing Jackson and two other high school prospects, Paris hit the transfer portal heavy in his attempt to rebuild the program.