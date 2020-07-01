UNC football had a monumental evening on Tuesday, as the Tar Heels landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Tony Grimes.

Grimes is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 7 overall recruit in the 2021 class. He’s also the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Heels since defensive tackle Marvin Austin in 2007.

With Grimes in the fold, UNC football currently has the No. 3 overall recruiting class in the 2021 cycle, behind only Clemson and Ohio State. Mack Brown 2.0 has been an unequivocal success thus far in Chapel Hill.

After Grimes announced his commitment last night, the Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne product made a bold prediction on a local news broadcast. He envisions the Tar Heels winning a national championship by the time he leaves campus.

“We most definitely can win a national title and we will,” Grimes said. “Whether it’s my first year, my second year or my third year. Most definitely before I leave, we will be winning the natty.”

After 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) committed to UNC over Ohio State, Texas A&M and Georgia, he made it clear that he expects big things from the Tar Heels. "We most definitely can win a national title and we will."https://t.co/6C8EjvKmzZ pic.twitter.com/SEJAMqVWkG — Megan Plain (@MeganPlain) July 1, 2020

Actually, that’s two supremely confident statements in one for Grimes. Not only is he banking on winning a natty, he also isn’t planning on being at UNC for more than three years. Sounds like he’s already thinking about entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

North Carolina winning national championships in basketball is one thing, but finishing No. 1 on the gridiron would be a whole different story. They’ve never done that before.

In order for Grimes and his future teammates to make history, they’re going to have to take down Clemson in the process–something no one in the ACC has been able to do in the last few years.