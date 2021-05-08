A Michael Jordan UNC Jersey Reportedly Sold For An Insane Price

Any Michael Jordan related memorabilia is bound to bring in some big-time cash — but one historic piece has gone above and beyond the expectations.

According to multiple reports, the only known jersey worn during MJ’s collegiate career at North Carolina sold for a whopping 1.38 million on Saturday.

The jersey was reportedly photo-matched to the 1982-83 season — a year after he hit a game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA title game — when he was featured on the cover of The Sporting News as the NCAA Player of the Year.

A UNC jersey worn by Michael Jordan just sold for $1.38M. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZFJa0JKmP7 — theScore (@theScore) May 8, 2021

The price for a Michael Jordan jersey keeps climbing 💰 pic.twitter.com/leK4oeIvu0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021

While His Airness really became an international icon during his NBA days with the Chicago Bulls, the Tar Heels white and blue has become synonymous with Jordan’s legacy. Through three seasons in Chapel Hill, the basketball legend averaged 17.7 points and led the team to an NCAA Tournament title victory in his freshman year.

Soon after he moved on from the historic Carolina program, the team hung Jordan’s iconic No. 23 jersey in the rafters of Carmichael Arena and now the Dean E. Smith Center.

Believe it or not, $1.38 million isn’t the most expensive asking price for a piece of MJ memorabilia. Earlier this year, a signed 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Michael Jordan card was sold for a mind-blowing $1.44 million.

While the six-time NBA champion has always been a hot-ticket topic, the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary last year has likely caused a surge in memorabilia prices.