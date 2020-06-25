ACC Commissioner John Swofford Sets Retirement Date

After more than 20 years as the ACC Commissioner, John Swofford has set a date for his retirement from his role.

According to David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Swofford will be retiring in 2021. The ACC confirmed the report in an official statement several minutes later. His tenure will end at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic year.

“John Swofford, the longest-tenured commissioner in the 67-year history of the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be the last of his 24 years of service,” the ACC announced. “Swofford will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is installed and will assist with the transition as needed.”

Swofford’s career in college athletics started in 1969, when he was the starting quarterback for North Carolina. In 1980, he was hired as his alma mater’s athletic director. He served in that role until 1997, during which he oversaw more than 20 Tar Heels national title wins.

Sources: #ACC commissioner John Swofford is retiring next year.

Commissioner John Swofford announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last.

After being hired as the ACC Commissioner, Swofford oversaw the conference cement itself as one of the truly elite in college sports. The conference has won five football national titles, eight NCAA Tournament titles, three College World Series titles, 10 soccer national titles and dozens of titles in other sports.

Under Swofford’s tenure, the ACC also expanded significantly. They brought Boston College, Virginia Tech, Miami (FL), Pitt, Syracuse, Louisville and even mighty Notre Dame into the fold.

It will be interesting to see who the ACC pick as his successor.