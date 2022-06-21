Armando Bacot Opens Up About Decision: College Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates a win against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After putting the basketball world on notice in March, North Carolina star Armando Bacot could've declared for the NBA Draft. Instead, he returned to school for another season.

Bacot admit that he didn't want to rush things. Over the past several years, we've seen countless players leave college too early and struggle to find their footing in the NBA.

Obviously, Bacot didn't want to suffer the same fate.

“You see it every year,” Bacot said, via Sports Illustrated. “They leave faster than [they should]. They may get drafted, but then they float around the G league. … From there, he’s just a mystery man. I want to go when it feels right and I’m my best self.”

Bacot isn't just expected to have a big year on the hardwood, the All-ACC center is on track to make at least $500,000 from NIL deals next season at North Carolina.

Most fans believe Bacot has done an excellent job of handling his future.

Bacot is a perfect example why NIL deals could benefit college sports.

Over the next year, Bacot will represent North Carolina - on and off the court. Basketball fans have no doubt he'll do a great job.

Last season, Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

If Bacot has another great year for the Tar Heels, he'll boost his draft stock for 2023.