Betting Odds Suggest There’s 1 Favorite For North Carolina Job

It wasn’t an April Fools’ joke when legendary North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams announced he was retiring earlier today.

Williams, who spent the last 33 years as a highly-successful coach at Kansas and UNC, leaves behind massive shoes to fill in Chapel Hill. Already, two former Tar Heels–Hubert Davis and Wes Miller–are being mentioned as likely replacements.

The early betting lines seem to favor Davis, who has been an assistant under Williams since 2012, over Miller, who has been the head coach at UNC Greensboro since 2011. Miller may have the head coaching experience, but Davis has been closer to the program in recent seasons, and we all know how close-knit the Carolina family is.

According to Sportsline, Davis is currently at even money to take over for Williams, followed by Miller at +200. No other candidate has better than +700 odds.

Who will be the next North Carolina basketball coach? Hubert Davis Even

Wes Miller +200

Jerry Stackhouse +700

Tony Bennett +900

Jay Wright +1200

Nate Oats +1400

Scott Drew +1500

Steve Robinson +1800

Bill Self +2500

Now, UNC always could go outside its inner circle of alums to hire its next head coach, but that seems unlikely, given how the program has always operated.

Davis was a star in Chapel Hill from 1988-92 before becoming a first-round pick of the New York Knicks. He played in the NBA through the 2003-04 season and later had a stint as a college basketball analyst with ESPN.

Miller, meanwhile, played for Williams from 2004-07, beginning his career at UNC as a walk-on. In his 10 seasons as head coach at UNC Greensboro, Miller is 185-134 overall with two NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the NIT.