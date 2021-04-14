There are plenty of familiar faces returning to their respective schools for another year of college football. As a result, Bleacher Report writer Brad Shepard decided to rank the top juniors for the 2021 season.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux both had strong cases to be named the top junior for next season, but Bleacher Report gave that title to North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell has been outstanding in his first two seasons with the Tar Heels, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

If Howell continues this pace that he’s currently on, he should play his way into being the top pick for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The reason that Shepard ranked Howell first out of all the juniors in the country is due to his incredibly high ceiling.

“Sam Howell is first on this list because of his explosive ability and elite potential, not only for this level but also the next one,” Shepard wrote, via Bleacher Report. “There’s no rising junior with a higher offensive ceiling than the North Carolina quarterback. When he’s got weapons around him, he’s the battery who makes the clock tick.”

The fact that Howell still has room to grow as a player should scare every defensive coordinator in the ACC.

Howell is currently one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season. It’d be a great achievement for both him and North Carolina’s football program.

Do you believe Sam Howell is the best junior in college football?