UNC Forward Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

UNC does a better job than many schools of finding great talent and keeping them. But one UNC forward has decided that he’s ready to enter the transfer portal and take his skills elsewhere, junior forward Brandon Huffman.

According to Inside Carolina, Huffman is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Per the report, he will have one year of eligibility remaining and a possible redshirt.

The junior forward has found minutes very hard to come by at Chapel Hill. In three seasons Huffman has seen less than 240 minutes on the court. He has 96 total points, 78 rebounds and three assists.

In an interview with Inside Carolina, Huffman called it “a rough decision to make.” But he felt that his opportunity to “expand as a player” wasn’t going to come at North Carolina.

“…It’s a rough decision to make, honestly, because it’s been a good three years here and a dream of mine to play for Carolina for as long as I’ve been playing, maybe even longer. It’s definitely been a rough decision for me.” “I’m just looking for an opportunity to expand as a player and I’m not sure that can happen at Carolina. Coach Williams is helping me find a place where I can have more of an opportunity to get on the floor.”

In a statement on Thursday, head coach Roy Williams called it “a sad situation” to see Brandon Huffman or anyone leaving. But he pledged to help Huffman find the best fit for him in his new college search.

“This is only our sixth transfer in 17 years, but it is always sad to see a situation where a young man leaves the program,” Williams said. “At the same time, I am always aware that being in another environment might work out better for a player, so I understand…”

Huffman’s departure will free up an extra scholarship slot for the Tar Heels heading into 2020. They have seven players returning and a five-man recruiting class on the way.

Could Brandon Huffman’s departure open the door for the Tar Heels to do some transfer portal shopping?

[Inside Carolina]