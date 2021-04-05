Breaking: UNC Appears To Have Decided On Next Coach

According to multiple reports, North Carolina is on the verge of officially hiring Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams as head men’s basketball coach.

Williams announced his retirement last week after 33 seasons as head coach at UNC and Kansas. As soon as the news became official, speculation began to circulate that Davis would be his replacement.

The former Tar Heel star and longtime NBA shooting guard has been a member of Williams’ coaching staff since 2012. He also had plenty of support from former teammates.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, UNC also interviewed current assistant coach Steve Robinson, as well as former players Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt), King Rice (Monmouth) and Wes Miller (UNC Greensboro).

Ultimately, Davis was the choice, as expected. An emergency Board of Trustees meeting is currently being held with Davis’ candidacy expected to be addressed.

One UNC source on the Hubert Davis hire succeeding Roy Williams: “It’s done. Just a formality now.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021

Davis has no head coaching experience, but he has worked under Williams for nearly a decade and fully understands what it is like to recruit and play for North Carolina. This should help him.

It will be interesting to see what his staff will look like as well, and whether or not he will retain current assistants Robinson and Brad Frederick, as well as ex-Tar Heels Sean May and Kendall Marshall, who work in basketball operations.