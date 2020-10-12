CBS Reveals Week 7 College Football Top 10

Week by week, the 2020 college football season continues to give us the kind of chaos and big upsets that make the sport so fun. After a week with even more big upsets and close calls, there are a whole bunch of new contenders for the national title.

On Monday, CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd released his weekly college football top 10. Cracking the list for the first time this season are North Carolina and BYU, both of whom are still undefeated and look like they could do some real damage against the bigger names out there.

Falling out of the top ten were Miami and Tennessee, both of whom were beaten solidly by No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Georgia respectively. Their loss is everyone else’s gain.

Over in the Big 12, Oklahoma State and Kansas State are starting to look like the teams to beat now that Oklahoma and Texas have two losses apiece. Of course, there’s no guarantee either of those team–or any teams–will represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff. But if either one of them wins out, you never know.

Here is Dennis Dodd’s full top 10 ranking heading into Week 7:

Clemson Georgia Alabama Notre Dame North Carolina Oklahoma State Florida Kansas State Cincinnati BYU

Week 7 will include a rare treat as No. 2 Georgia takes on No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. We’ll also get another juicy SEC matchup as LSU goes head to head with Florida, and Mississippi State tries to get back on track against Texas A&M.

This will be the last week of the season with Big Ten football. As much fun as the season has been so far, late-October is where the real action is going to be.

You can find CBS Sports’ college football top 25 here.