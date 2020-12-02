North Carolina football moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, despite suffering a loss to Notre Dame last week.

The Tar Heels are much improved with Mack Brown at the helm, but they haven’t made it over the hump just yet. UNC lost 31-17 to the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish last Saturday. A loss is definitely still a loss, but North Carolina didn’t look half bad doing it.

The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish entered halftime of Saturday’s game tied at 17. Notre Dame then proceeded to pull away in the second half for the 31-17 victory, dropping UNC to 6-3 on the season. But the latest loss didn’t hurt the Tar Heels in the rankings. In fact, it helped them.

North Carolina jumped up two spots – yes you read that right – to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. It’s safe to say the committee has a ton of respect for the Tar Heels, and also Notre Dame which checked in at No. 2 in the rankings.

North Carolina moved UP two spots to No 17 in the CFP rankings. Everything's coming up Notre Dame. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2020

North Carolina is a good team, and it deserves credit for it’s played this season. But let’s not forget this is the same team that lost to Florida State just a few weeks ago.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings prove the committee’s criteria changes on a week-to-week basis. As long as college football remains a selective sport, the system will remain broken.

But the Tar Heels won’t complain about it. North Carolina is one of several teams benefiting from the “eye test.”