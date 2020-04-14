Cole Anthony Helped Deliver Food To New York Hospital

Earlier this week, North Carolina star point guard Cole Anthony was spotted in New York City.

This time of year, a player like Anthony would be gearing up for the 2020 NBA draft. However, Anthony made it clear he would not make his NBA draft decision until the nation heals from significant health concerns.

So, instead of taking to the hard court and practicing his shots, Anthony was busy making great use of his time. The Tar Heels star helped deliver meals to healthcare workers in New York.

Anthony along with a few others delivered food to New York’s Harlem Hospital. Photos show the Tar Heels point guard in a mask and gloves.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams made it clear he thinks Anthony will take his talents to the NBA. “Yes, I don’t think there is any doubt in my mind that Cole will be leaving but I do it every year,” Williams said.

Anthony projects as one of the top guards in the upcoming draft. He’s expected to be a top-15 and potentially top-10 pick in the 2020 draft.

However, he has yet to officially announce his plans for the 2020 season.

Until then, he’ll be busy helping around the community.