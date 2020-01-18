Roy Williams Addresses Cole Anthony’s Potential Return For North Carolina

North Carolina basketball is in the middle of its worst season in years. The Tar Heels had major problems early on, but the absence of superstar freshman Cole Anthony has exacerbated things badly.

After today’s 14-point loss to Pitt, UNC is 8-9, with four straight losses. They are currently last in the entire ACC, and tied with Wake Forest for the worst conference record at 1-5.

It may be too late for an at-large NCAA Tournament run, but help could be on the way for the Heels. This week, Anthony hinted at a potential return from his torn meniscus.

After replying to an Instagram comment saying he would be back “soon,” he made his own post, captioning the photo with “can’t wait to join my brothers on the court again.”

After today’s loss, head coach Roy Williams was asked about Anthony’s recovery. He said things were progressing, but didn’t want to give off the impression that his return is right around the corner.

Via CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone:

“I think so. We said four-to-six weeks, it’s four-and-a-half weeks right now. We’re not trying to push him or anything like that. We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing, and he’ll be out there when he should be out there.”

At this point, that sounds like the right way to approach things. UNC will probably need to win the ACC Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament at this point, a real long shot whether Cole Anthony is healthy or not.

North Carolina is doing right by the future first-round pick by making sure he is 100-percent before he gets back onto the court.

