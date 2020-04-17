The Spun

North Carolina Star PG Cole Anthony Announces NBA Draft Decision

UNC freshman guard Cole Anthony against Notre Dame.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 06: Cole Anthony #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after making a three-point basket against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at the Dean Smith Center on November 06, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 76-65. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, North Carolina basketball fans finally learned the fate of the team’s best player from the 2019-20 season.

Star point guard Cole Anthony took to Twitter to announce his NBA draft decision. Unsurprisingly, Anthony announced his plans to enter the NBA draft and leave the Tar Heels program.

The former five-star recruit starred for Roy Williams and company despite an injury-plagued freshman season. He missed considerable time as the program suffered through one of its worst seasons in the past two decades.

“Thank you Tar Heel Nation for embracing me with open arms from the moment I stepped on campus and sticking by us through a tough season,” Anthony said on Twitter.  “And finally, my teammates – my brothers – we were together in the trenches, you made me better every day and helped me grow as a basketball player and as a man. With that said, I am excited to announce the next step in my journey and declare for the 2020 NBA draft.”

Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Although he struggled from the field in terms of shooting percentage, he still projects as one of the top point guars in the draft.

Anthony is a likely top-10 pick in the 2020 draft.

