College Baseball Coach Suspended 2 Games During NCAA Tournament

North Carolina is one loss away from getting booted from the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels will have to keep their title hopes alive without their coach.

The NCAA has suspended Scott Forbes for two games after arguing with umpires during Saturday's 4-3 loss to VCU.

In the third inning, a VCU's second baseman dropped a pop-up on the infield grass. Since nobody called the infield fly rule, the Rams turned a double play.

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham expressed his dismay of the decision on Twitter.

"It is incredibly disappointing to have the NCAA confirm a two game suspension for our head baseball coach - yet have no explanation for the call that ultimately led to the suspension," Cunningham wrote Saturday night. "We must do better for our student-athletes and teams."

North Carolina will face Georgia on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with the winner facing VCU on Sunday evening. Since VCU has yet to lose during the double-elimination regional stage, the Tar Heels would have to beat the Rams again on Monday to advance into the super regionals.

No. 10-ranked UNC won't have Forbes in the dugout for what could be the end of its season on Sunday.