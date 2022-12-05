College Basketball World Reacts To Embarrassing UNC Ranking

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 24: A North Carolina Tar Heels logo is seen on the uniform a player during the game against the Portland Pilots at Moda Center on November 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

North Carolina men's basketball entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

It only took them a few weeks to drop out of the top 25 entirely. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and have lost four in a row; as a result, they're no longer ranked in the AP poll at all.

This is the earliest in a season that the preseason No. 1 has dropped out of the top 25 in the AP era.

There's still ample time for the Heels to turn things around, but to say this is the start that people expected coming off a last year's surprising run to the NCAA championship game would be inaccurate.

"The hand is definitely hovering above the panic button…" a UNC fan named Heather Blackwood tweeted Monday.

"Just wow..." said another Tar Heel supporter in response to his team making unfortunate history.

One non-UNC fan had a suggestion after seeing how the Heels have struggled so far.

"Next time don’t give a team that made the national champ game when they were unranked half of the year the 1 spot," he said.

North Carolina will try to get back on the winning track against Georgia Tech on Saturday.