College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 24: A North Carolina Tar Heels logo is seen on the uniform a player during the game against the Portland Pilots at Moda Center on November 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected.

The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.

While this game may sound like an instant classic based off the final score and extra sessions, it was rather sloppy. Both teams finished a shade under 42% shooting from the field, and Alabama was just 13-for-21 from the free throw line, while UNC hit only 7-of-30 three-pointers.

Additionally, the two teams combined for 40 turnovers.

"Worst quadruple overtime game ever," said C.J. Moore of The Athletic.

"Usually 4 OT games are instant classics—this one is an instant CLUNKER," added high school basketball coach Steve Fitzgerald.

"This was somehow the worst 4 overtime game I’ve ever seen," another fan chimed in.

"Could do without watching both UNC & Alabama for a long, long time after how poorly those extra sessions were played & coached. Love, Davis, Quinerly & Miller required 107 shots to get 88 points," said another fan. "Where was Bacot at the end? What a fugaze No. 1 Carolina turned out to be."

Alabama will have five days off to regroup from today's marathon. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against South Dakota State.

UNC, meanwhile, will have to bounce back quickly and head to Indiana on Wednesday night.