College Basketball World Reacts To North Carolina’s Hire

The last time North Carolina hired a head coach who didn’t have ties to the program was in the year 1952. The Tar Heels aren’t going to diverge from tradition now.

UNC has hired assistant Hubert Davis to be its next head coach, according to multiple reports. He’ll replace Roy Williams, who spent 18 years with the program before retiring last week.

Davis isn’t the flashiest of hires, but it follows a pattern North Carolina basketball has established over the years. He played for the Tar Heels from 1988 to 1992, helping them win two ACC titles and reach one Final Four during that span. Davis then spent 12 years in the NBA before retiring at the end of the 2004 season.

Davis joined Williams’ staff at North Carolina in 2012, where he’s been ever since. Nine years later, he’ll have an opportunity to serve as head coach of the Tar Heels.

Can confirm: Hubert Davis will be the next head coach at UNC. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 5, 2021

What do North Carolina fans think of the new hire? Let’s take a look:

Hubert Davis will do. He’s a Carolina guy who understands their tradition. #unctarheels — Marc Kenney (@mtkenney9) April 5, 2021

This is a great move by UNC. Well deserved for Hubert Davis! https://t.co/eoGtyUFjd6 — Charley Novack (@clnovack14) April 5, 2021

I knew Hubert Davis was getting that job. Been on the sidelines too long. I’m happy bout it. — MoFree (@SkateboardSLiM) April 5, 2021

Others would’ve preferred assistant Wes Miller get the job. The good thing is he’ll probably still be on the staff, just in case Davis doesn’t get the job done.

If Davis doesn’t work out, Wes will still be there IMO. Win-win for Carolina. — Matthew Koos (@MatthewPaulKoos) April 5, 2021

It’s long overdue Hubert Davis gets a chance at being a head coach. It’s only right he’s the guy to replace Roy Williams.

It speaks volume Davis is UNC’s next head coach, especially considering Williams was reportedly heavily involved in the process. He must’ve received a glowing review, which clearly helped him leapfrog other candidates.

One of Davis’ greatest strengths is his ability to recruit. We have yet to see how he performs as an in-game manager. Studying under Williams for so many years should make it an easy transition.