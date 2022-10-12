College Football World Is Obsessed With UNC's New Helmets

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kenan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC football is breaking out some seriously fresh headgear for this weekend's rivalry game against Duke.

UNC will be rocking icy blue alternate helmets, featuring the Tar Heel logo.

You can check them out here.

The chrome lids look awesome, and it is not a shock that they are drawing rave reviews from people on Twitter.

"These UNC helmets are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen," said PointsBet Sportsbook.

"UNC will be wearing these helmets this Saturday. Absolutely beautiful," said Lauren Cowling of BookIt Sports.

"The best helmet in college football? asked 247Sports' Grant Hughes.

"These UNC helmets go hard," tweeted GameDay NFL.

"These UNC helmets are likely the best I’ve ever seen," said Jordan Moore of The Athletic.

We'll see if these helmets look as good under the lights as they do in pictures when the 5-1 Tar Heels take on the surprising 4-2 Blue Devils at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.