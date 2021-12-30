College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Performance

On Thursday afternoon, North Carolina and South Carolina faced off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Fans weren’t quite sure what to expect from the contest, but they never really thought the Tar Heels would get run over. However, that’s exactly what happened as the Gamecocks ran for over 300 yards en route to a 38-21 win.

Late in the fourth quarter, head coach Mack Brown made an interesting decision. He punted with under six minutes to play while trailing by two touchdowns. That decision came despite the fact his defense hadn’t stopped the South Carolina offense all game.

College football analyst and reporter Pat Forde suggested Brown was avoiding a potential mayo bath.

“That North Carolina punt, down two TDs with less than six minutes left, is brought to you by the Mack Brown Mayo Avoidance Counsel,” he said.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly was hoping to see Brown get the mayo bath this afternoon.

“Thoughts I never knew I’d think: ‘Man, I’m NEVER going to see Mack Brown drenched in mayo at this rate…'” he said.

Other called Brown out for punting late in the fourth quarter while down two scores.

“Mack Brown waved the white flag by punting to an offense his team hasn’t stopped all afternoon,” college football analyst Brad Crawford said.

Mack Brown and company will have to regroup in the offseason after a tough loss.