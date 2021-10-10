College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Ridiculous Comment

Following a stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Tar Heels entered the 2021 college football season with plenty of hype. North Carolina was a top-10 team coming into the season and quarterback Sam Howell was seen as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Well, six games into the season, both of those turned out to be false. On Saturday night, UNC fell to 3-3 on the season with a loss to a Florida State program that has been a shell of its former self.

After the game, Brown attempted to blame the media for UNC’s struggles.

“My expectation is to win every game, so three times we’ve met it and three times we haven’t,” Mack said. “The national media expectation, the expectation for us to be a top-10 team, were wrong. So I guess we should all be critical of the media for picking us that high.”

Fans couldn’t disagree more with Mack’s comments. One UNC fan admitted that even if expectations were too high entering the season, the Tar Heels shouldn’t be losing to Florida State.

“The issue here is even if the media had UNC properly rated the expectation still would have been for them to beat FSU.”

The issue here is even if the media had UNC properly rated the expectation still would have been for them to beat FSU. https://t.co/Oz8eaJz42V — Brian Barbour (@briancbarbour) October 10, 2021

The college football world was simply stunned by his comment following the awful loss on Saturday.

Here’s Mack Brown saying he expects his team to go 12-0 while also saying his team was overrated at the start of the year … I think? https://t.co/4fYoNknaXu — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 9, 2021

Next up for North Carolina is a contest against the Miami Hurricanes.

We don’t want to put too much pressure on Mack, but he’s likely to be favored in that game.