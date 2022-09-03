College Football World Reacts To Wild North Carolina-Appalachian State Game

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Carolina and Appalachian State decided that defense would be optional this Saturday.

In one of the craziest college football games in recent memory, the Tar Heels defeated the Mountaineers by a final score of 63-61. This game featured so many twists and turns that it's nearly impossible to keep count of them all.

The Tar Heels had a commanding 41-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Mountaineers managed to score a whopping 40 points in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Many people thought North Carolina sealed the deal when Christopher Holliday returned an onside kick for a touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. But as Lee Corso says, "Not so fast, sweetheart."

Chase Brice got Appalachian State down the field in the blink of an eye. After Kaedin Robinson hauled in a touchdown pass to bring the score to 63-61, Brice tried to run it in for the game-tying, two-point conversion. Luckily for North Carolina, its defense finally came up with a stop.

As you'd expect, the reactions to this epic shootout were great.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye finished this Saturday's game with 352 passing yards and four touchdowns. Brice, meanwhile, had 363 passing yards, six touchdowns and an interception.

The Tar Heels will be back in action next Saturday. Mack Brown is hopeful his defense turns in a much better performance.