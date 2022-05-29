College Sports World Reacts To UNC's National Championship

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 29: The North Carolina Tar Heels pose with their trophy after defeating the Boston College Eagles in the Division I Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Homewood Field on May 29, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

UNC women's lacrosse capped off an undefeated season by beating Boston College in the national championship game on Sunday.

The Tar Heels finished the season 22-0, including a stunning rally from a 13-6 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Northwestern 15-14 in the semifinals on Friday.

They outlasted BC 12-11 this afternoon, earning their third victory over the Eagles in 2022. This year's national title is the third in program history, joining 2013 and 2016.

Tar Heel fans are justifiably pumped, as the athletic department has now won multiple championships on Sunday alone.

Pure dominance all season long by the Tar Heels.

If Maryland men's lacrosse wins the national championship tomorrow, both the men's and women's national title-winning squads will have finished with undefeated records.