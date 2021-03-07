Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina Blowing Out Duke

The rivalry between Duke and North Carolina is among the best in sports, but it didn’t mean quite as much as normal this year.

Both Duke and North Carolina are down, respectively, from where they usually are in the college basketball ranks. The Blue Devils are likely out of NCAA Tournament contention, barring a surprise run in the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, don’t appear to be close to contending for a Final Four run.

Still, Duke and North Carolina played in primetime on Saturday night. The Tar Heels crushed the Blue Devils, 91-73, to improve to 16-9 on the season. Duke, meanwhile, fell to 11-11 on the year.

Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared his reaction to the game on social media.

“Yes @UNC_Basketball wins wire to wire over @DukeMBB 91-73!” Vitale said. “Unless Duke can win the @accmbb tournament their 24 consecutive @marchmadness appearances will come to an end.”

The ACC Tournament bracket is officially set, with Duke coming in as the No. 10 seed.

The Blue Devils will begin play on Tuesday, taking on No. 15 Boston College in the first first round. The winner of that game will take on No. 7 seed Louisville in the second round on Wednesday.