Look: Drake Maye Throws Miraculous Touchdown Pass Against Miami

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye continues to put the college football world on notice.

During the first half of this Saturday's North Carolina-Miami game, Maye had an unbelievable touchdown pass to star receiver Josh Downs.

As Maye was falling to the ground he managed to flip the ball to Downs for a 10-yard gain. Downs then made a few Miami defenders miss and leaped into the end zone for a touchdown.

It was a Patrick Mahomes-esque throw from Maye.

Here's the incredible touchdown pass from Maye:

Take a bow, Drake Maye.

Maye has been lighting up the boxscore for the Tar Heels this season. He came into this weekend's game with 1,594 passing yards, 255 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns.

With the second half almost underway, Maye has 253 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Hurricanes.

The second half of this game will resume on ESPN2.