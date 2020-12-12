ESPN’s Lee Corso Reveals His Week 15 Upset Pick

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from West Point ahead of the biggest game of the day.

Army and Navy are set to face off in one of college football’s most cherished rivalry games. Before the Saturday slate of games kicks off, though, the GameDay crew broke down the upcoming action.

Early in Saturday’s show, former Navy coach Lee Corso gave his upset pick. Corso thinks North Carolina will take down Miami later this afternoon.

How? Well, he thinks the Tar Heels own one of the most potent offenses in college football and will ride that offense to victory.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“North Carolina will upset No. 10 Miami,” Corso said. “How? They’ll outscore Miami. North Carolina averages 40 points per game and that ranks No. 2 in the ACC in scoring. North Carolina is second in the ACC in red zone scoring. North Carolina scores touchdowns, not field goals. They score touchdowns, not field goals. Final score North Carolina 43 and Miami 41.”

North Carolina, led by sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, averages 41.1 points per game. The defense struggles at times, though, allowing nearly 30 points per contest.

Miami, meanwhile, has a prolific offense of its own. The Hurricanes, led by start quarterback D’Eriq King, can score with any team in college football.

Miami enters the game as a three-point favorite. The game kicks off later this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.