Former 4-Star UNC Recruit Suffered Torn ACL

It’s always horrible to see an athlete suffer a catastrophic injury. But the one that UNC freshman Anthony Harris suffered earlier this week is about as tragic as it gets.

The Tar Heels announced on Friday that Harris suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. He will undergo surgery next week.

Harris, a former four-star recruit, had only recently recovered from a torn left ACL that cost him his senior high school season, as well as the start of the 2019-20 season at Chapel Hill.

In an injury update, head coach Roy Williams expressed his deepest sympathies to Harris. He called the injury “one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with” and said the locker room found it “devastating.”

Williams pledged that the team would rally around Harris and support him in his recovery. He expects Harris will “work unbelievably hard” to return to the team.

We all wish Anthony Harris a fast and full recovery.