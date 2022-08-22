Former College Basketball Star's Younger Brother Named Starting QB

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kenan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Maye family wrote another chapter in its UNC athletics story on Monday morning.

Drake Maye was named starting quarterback of the Tar Heels' earlier today. The redshirt freshman is the younger brother of former UNC men's basketball standout Luke Maye, who was a member of the Heels' 2016-17 national championship team.

Drake and Luke's father Mark Maye was also a football player in Chapel Hill, starting at QB for UNC in 1986-87.

A four-star prospect and onetime Alabama commit, Drake Maye appeared in four games for the Heels last season while maintaining his redshirt status.

He saw his most extensive action against Wofford, completing 7-of-9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 38 yards on four carries in the 34-14 win over the Terriers.

Maye also played in UNC's Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to South Carolina, finishing 0-for-1 passing while carrying the ball twice for 24 yards.

North Carolina will open its 2022 season this Saturday against Florida A&M. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.