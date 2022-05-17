Former UNC Basketball Star Reportedly Dead At 46

CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 6: A general view of the Duke Blue Devils versus the North Carolina Tar Heels during tip off on March 6, 2005 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 75-73. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former UNC basketball standout and German men's national team member Ademola Okulaja has reportedly passed away.

According to German outlet BIG, the 46-year-old Okulaja has died. A cause of death has not been reported.

The son of a German mother and Nigerian father, Okulaja was born in Nigeria but moved to Berlin as a child. He played for UNC from 1995-99, helping the program win two ACC Tournaments and reach a pair of Final Fours.

Okulaja was a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. He finished his college career with averages of 9.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Okulaja went on to professionally in Europe for a decade, showcasing his talents in Germany, Spain and Italy. He also earned 172 caps with the German national team, participating in the 2002 and 2006 FIBA World Championships.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Okulaja's friends, family and former teammates during this time.