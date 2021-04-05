Former UNC Star Rick Fox Has 2 Picks For Head Coach

Roy Williams‘ retirement from UNC basketball has created one of the biggest college basketball head coaching vacancies in years. Just about everyone has their picks for his replacement and UNC legend Rick Fox is no exception.

Taking to Twitter last night, the former UNC star and three-time NBA champion listed off his two top choices for the job. He decided to go with two of his former UNC teammates and roommates: Monmouth head coach King Rice and UNC assistant Hubert Davis.

“Transitioning from Coach Roy Williams @UNC_Basketball I look forward to the new coach being selected from the overly qualified candidates within the family!,” Fox wrote. “Options: My two roommates #KingRice #HubertDavis are excellent choices we can’t go wrong with either one of both! GoHeels!”

Davis and Rice are more than just former teammates and current coaches, they’re active candidates for the role. The News and Observer identified both of them as interviewees for the UNC head coach job.

Hubert Davis was a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 1992 and went No. 20 overall to the Knicks that same year. He enjoyed a 12-year NBA career along with a few years as an analyst before joining Roy Williams’ staff in 2012.

King Rice went straight into coaching after graduating in 1992. He spent nearly a decade as an assistant and a stint as the Bahamas’ head coach before getting his first college coaching job at Monmouth in 2011. In 10 seasons, Rice has gone 161-154 with the Hawks, winning the MAAC regular season title three times but has yet to make the NCAA Tournament.

Davis and Rice have strong ties to North Carolina and clearly have some interest from their alma mater.

We’ll see if an endorsement form Rick Fox helps get one of them over the hump and into the head coach’s jacket.