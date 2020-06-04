The Spun

Former UNC Star DE Killed In Motorcycle Crash Thursday

A general view of UNC's football stadium.CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kenan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former UNC star defensive end Tommy Davis was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash earlier today. He was 37.

Davis played at UNC from 2002-05. A key contributor all four seasons, Davis recorded 48 tackles, eight quarterback hurries and three sacks as a junior in 2004.

As a senior the following year, Davis produced 41 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 8.5 sacks. He went undrafted in the NFL but had training camp and/or practice squad stints with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins and New York Giants before

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our Tar Heel brothers, Tommy Davis,” reads a statement released by UNC today. “The Carolina Football Family extends its deepest condolences to Tommy’s family and friends.”

After his playing career ended, Davis returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2011 and 2012. He spent one year on staff as the defensive coach at Saint Joseph’s College in Indiana in 2013.

Davis’ former UNC teammate Jesse Holley took to Twitter this afternoon to offer his condolences for Davis.

“Damn Just Got Word That One Of My College Teammate @TarHeelFootball Tommy Davis Was In A Motorcycle Accident & Is Brain Dead & Not Gonna Make It!!!! He Was A Father, A Son & A Friend & A Damn Good Teammate! #RipTommyDavis,” Holley tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Davis’ friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.

