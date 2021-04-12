Details Emerge From Hubert Davis’ Contract At North Carolina

Just last week, Hubert Davis finalized a deal to become the new head coach of the North Carolina men’s basketball program. The Tar Heels alum and long-time assistant takes over for the recently retired Roy Williams and will lead the school into a new era.

On Monday, more details emerged from Davis’s incentive-laden contract with UNC.

According to The Athletic’s Brendan Marks, the new Tar Heels head coach inked a five-year deal with a base salary of $400,000 annually. However, he will be eligible for up to $1,075,000 in bonuses each year, including an additional $250,000 for winning an NCAA championship.

When all is said in done, the total value of Davis’s contract will be $1 million in the first year and is expected to increase by $100,000 each year of his deal.

Considering Davis’s contract is with a program as storied as UNC, a base salary of $1 million isn’t that much when compared to the game’s other top coaches. However, Marks followed up on his original report and re-iterated that the new Tar Heels program leader will still take home millions of dollars when factoring in “supplemental compensation.”

In fact, Davis’s deal is reminiscent of the contracts that Williams signed when at North Carolina. The three-time national champion with the Tar Heels was often seen as underpaid, despite his extensive national success.

Williams was one of the many pleased with UNC’s hiring of Davis last week. He shared his thoughts on the new Tar Heels head coach in a video.

“Hubert was an overachiever who also became a first round draft choice,” Williams said. “He also played 12 years in the NBA. I’ve never known a finer person in my life who has a switch that he turns on and he can be as competitive as anyone around. Hubert Davis will not be an overachiever as a coach to me. Because I think he’s going to be great.

“Hubert, welcome to that seat as the head basketball coach at North Carolina. You will love it. I will love you sitting there. I will be here cheering. I won’t ever criticize you, I will blame it on the officials. You are the finest young man I’ve ever known in my life. This is hard because I love this program, but you love this program and have the same passion as I do. You will be better than me. Congratulations son.”