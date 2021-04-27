Hubert Davis Is Reportedly Adding Former UNC Teammate To His Staff

It’s been less than a month since Hubert Davis took over as the head coach of the men’s basketball program at North Carolina, but he’s already gotten busy. Now, he’s reportedly adding a key member to his new-look staff.

According to a Monday night report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Davis will hire Pat Sullivan to come back to Chapel Hill. The UNC alum most recently served in a player development role with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but has had stints with four other NBA clubs.

Davis and Sullivan were also teammates during the early 1990’s at North Carolina meaning that there’s a clear previous relationship between the two. The duo reached the Final Four together as a part of Dean Smith’s team in 1991.

Now, they’ll re-unite in Chapel Hill to work toward a rebuild of the UNC program.

Pat Sullivan, who is in a player development role with the Minnesota Timberwolves, will return to his alma mater and join Hubert Davis’ staff at North Carolina, source told @stadium. Sullivan isn’t expected to be on road recruiting, but UNC has flip-flopped assistants in past. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 27, 2021

According to Goodman, Sullivan “isn’t expected” to be heavily involved in road recruiting, but may change roles depending on what Davis and UNC need moving forward.

The hire becomes just the latest move by North Carolina’s new head coach to try and start a completely new era for the program. Earlier this month, Davis went into the transfer portal and scored Virginia Cavaliers forward Justin McKoy and Oklahoma Sooners fifth-year Brady Manek. Both players give the Tar Heels some much needed depth in what’s become a depleted UNC frontcourt.

Due to the various departures from the program this offseason, Davis has acknowledged the importance of going into the transfer portal for new acquisitions.

“Things have changed. Kids have changed. The game has changed. We have to adapt. We have to get better,” Davis said, per InsideCarolina. “… We’ve got to go to the transfer portal and find big-time players that want to be a part of this unbelievable program that can play right away and be big-time players out there on the floor.”

Davis will need to use the upcoming summer wisely to keep his tenure off to a strong start.