Report: 1 Big Name Not Interested In North Carolina Job

Tre Jones hits a game-tying shot at North Carolina.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 08: Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils makes a shot at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center on February 08, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

North Carolina will have plenty of candidates to choose from when the time comes for the athletic department to pick a replacement for Roy Williams. And yet, there’s at least one marquee coach who isn’t interested in the job.

According to Dana O’Neil of The Athletic, Villanova head coach Jay Wright is not interested in leaving his job for North Carolina.

Wright was mentioned in several rumors due to his success at Villanova and the overall appeal of the North Carolina job, but he seems content with his current situation. Besides, he has already built his current program into a powerhouse.

Since becoming the head coach of the Wildcats in 2001, Wright has a 489-190 record. He proved that he’s one of the best coaches in the country when he led the team to two national titles in a span of three seasons.

Villanova made the Sweet 16 this season despite losing star guard Collin Gillespie before the start of the NCAA Tournament. As long as his team is healthy next season, Wright could lead the Wildcats to another deep postseason run.

Missing out on an elite coach like Wright has to sting just a bit, but it’s unclear if he was even high on North Carolina’s wishlist.

Earlier today, a report stated that North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis is the favorite to replace Williams. That would be a great in-house hire for the Tar Heels.


