Former North Carolina PG Jeremiah Francis Announces Transfer Destination

Back in April, former three-star recruit Jeremiah Francis announced that he was entering the transfer portal. It appears the former North Carolina guard already knows where he’ll resume his college basketball career.

Francis played in 16 total games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists in 13.6 minutes per game. Those numbers aren’t going to jump off the scorecard, but to be fair, the Tar Heels had a down year all across the board.

On Thursday, Francis cut his list of suitors down to Dayton and New Mexico. All he needed was one more day to make his final decision.

This afternoon, the former North Carolina guard announced that he’s transferring to New Mexico. He revealed his new school on Twitter, saying “New Beginnings.”

Injuries have always been the issue for Jeremiah Francis. After missing two years of high school basketball because of knee injuries, the talented guard missed time in Chapel Hill as well.

New Mexico has to be thrilled that it’ll add a player as skilled as Francis.

Another pro to landing a commitment from Francis is that he currently has three years of eligibility remaining. That’s extremely beneficial for a program like New Mexico.

When he initially announced that he was leaving North Carolina, Francis said “I am just looking for a new home and a great school academically. Most of all, I just want an opportunity to play.”

Francis should receive plenty of chances to shine with the Lobos.