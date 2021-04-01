The Spun

Fans Are Speculating About Jerry Stackhouse, North Carolina Job

Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse during a game against Kentucky.LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 29: Jerry Stackhouse the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 29, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With Roy Williamsretirement, one of the best jobs in college basketball is now open. The North Carolina program has often kept things in the family whenever possible, though there aren’t a ton of high-profile UNC alumni that are obvious candidates for the job. One of the most notable former UNC stars out there, and one who is already coaching at the Power Five ranks: Jerry Stackhouse.

The former UNC star and two-time All-Star just wrapped up his second year as head coach at Vanderbilt. The hire was a very intriguing one at the time, but he’s struggled to get the Commodores into contention in an ever-improving SEC. The team is 20-37 (6-28) through two seasons.

Stackhouse took that job after stints as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, as well as two seasons as head coach of the G-League’s Raptors 905. He was viewed as a true up-and-comer in the coaching ranks before taking the Vandy job, but with his record so far at the college level, it would probably be a hard sell for North Carolina, even if he is a beloved former Tar Heel.

That hasn’t stopped speculation though. The Tennessean wrote about the possibility, and plenty have floated his name out there on the assumption that North Carolina basketball will seek out an alumnus or someone with deep connections to the program.

He has his boosters for sure, but others are mocking the idea of Jerry Stackhouse to North Carolina basketball, even before we really know if its realistic or not.

Stackhouse was third in betting odds that were released shortly after this morning’s Roy Williams news. The two favorites are also UNC alumni: Roy Williams’ assistant Hubert Davis and UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller.

Plenty have called the North Carolina job the best in all of college basketball. It will be fascinating to see how the school approaches this monumental hire.


