Jon Rothstein Reveals His College Basketball Preseason No. 1

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball over Theo John #12 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein has been counting down his top 45 teams in the country over the last few weeks.

With the regular season set to start tomorrow, Rothstein unveiled his preseason No. 1 on Sunday morning. Not shockingly, he has North Carolina as the top team in America.

The Tar Heels, who made a surprising run to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed last season, return virtually their entire team, with the exception of sharp-shooting forward Brady Manek.

But, as Rothstein points out, Northwestern transfer Pete Nance can fill Manek's place. The Heels also brought in three four-star recruits, led by guard Seth Trimble.

North Carolina "has everything in place" to win its first national title since the 2016-17 season, Rothstein said.

Head coach Hubert Davis and the highly-rated Tar Heels will open the season tomorrow night against UNC Wilmington.

North Carolina is the preseason No. 1 in both major polls.