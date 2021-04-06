Former UNC Star Reportedly Not Being Retained By Hubert Davis

North Carolina officially filled its coaching vacancy on Monday, choosing Hubert Davis to replace legendary coach Roy Williams for the 2021-22 season.

Davis was a popular choice throughout the coaching search due to his familiarity with the program. He played for Dean Smith and coached as an assistant under Williams, so he knows just how important the Tar Heels’ history is.

Shortly after North Carolina promoted Davis to head coach, he made his first major decision regarding his staff. It turns out he will not be bringing back a familiar face for next season.

According to 247Sports, North Carolina will not retain Kendall Marshall. He spent the last two seasons as the program’s assistant director of operations.

Marshall was a fan favorite during his time as a player, earning All-ACC honors and winning the Bob Cousy Award. He returned to Chapel Hill in 2018 to finish his undergraduate degree, which then eventually led to him rejoining the team as a director of recruiting.

North Carolina assistant director of operations Kendall Marshall will not be retained by new head coach Hubert Davis, sources tell @InsideCarolina:https://t.co/Ggj1ypYzeM pic.twitter.com/O5XY0fkFIE — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 6, 2021

This move won’t sit well with the fan base simply because Marshall was beloved at the university. Fortunately for Marshall, he still has a bright future ahead of him.

After the Tar Heels hired Marshall in 2019, Williams said he could see the former point guard becoming a head coach at the collegiate level.

“Kendall was the best I ever had at pitching the ball ahead, the best I ever had of realizing time and score, the best I ever had at realizing how many fouls were on the big man on the other team,” Williams said. “He was a true quarterback and a true coach on the floor. I think he is eventually going to be a fantastic coach and eventually, he will be a great recruiter.”

Hopefully, another program gives Marshall the chance to coach or recruit in the near future.