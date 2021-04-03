Larry Brown Reveals His Preference For Roy Williams’ Replacement

Roy Williams’ sudden decision to retire has left North Carolina with a massive hole to fill for it men’s basketball team. It obviously won’t be easy to replace a head coach who won 485 games and three national titles with the program.

Although the Tar Heels aren’t done with their coaching search yet, a frontrunner for the job has emerged.

On Saturday, college hoops insider Andy Katz reported that UNC assistant Hubert Davis is the leading candidate for the job. He doesn’t have any head-coaching experience at the collegiate level, but he has been part of the Tar Heels’ staff since 2012.

Larry Brown, a North Carolina alumnus, recently shared his thoughts on the school’s coaching vacancy. Though the legendary coach didn’t reveal who he’d personally pick for the job, he did say that he hopes Williams gets to choose the next coach.

“In my gut, I hope Roy Williams picks his successor, and I hope it’s someone from the Carolina family,” Brown told ACC Network’s Packer and Durham, via ESPN. “… I know what Coach [Dean] Smith would want, I know what Coach [Frank] McGuire would want. … Keep it in the family, and let’s move forward.”

That’s a fair request from Brown. If Williams gives the future head coach of the Tar Heels his blessing, the program should be in great shape moving forward.

The pressure will be on North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham to find a worthy replacement for Williams. However, he doesn’t seem worried about the task at hand.

When discussing the school’s coaching search, Cunningham said “We need to spend a great deal of time thinking about who is the right person right now.”

Who do you think deserves to be the next men’s basketball coach for North Carolina?