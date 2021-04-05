1 Former UNC Player Criticized Roy Williams After Retirement

Legendary college basketball coach Roy Williams officially announced his retirement last week and tributes across the sport have been pouring in.

Williams, who coached at both Kansas and North Carolina, is one of the most-successful college basketball coaches of all-time. He led the Jayhawks to the Final Four and won three national championships with the Tar Heels.

One former North Carolina player chose to criticize Williams following his retirement decision, though.

Larry Drew II, who transferred from UNC to UCLA after losing his starting job to Kendall Marshall, tweeted out the following:

“Roy Williams was the greatest recruiter to front as a coach of all time,” he tweeted.

Essentially, Drew seems to be saying that Williams is a great recruiter, but a bad basketball coach. Clearly, there is still some bad blood between the former UNC point guard and former head coach.

Drew transferred from North Carolina to UCLA during the middle of the 2010-11 season. He had been sharing point guard duties with Marshall for the first half of the season, before getting replaced in the starting lineup.

“Basically there was no arbitrating, there was no trying to see if we could rectify anything,” Williams said of Drew’s transfer. “That was the decision that was made and he thought it was in Larry’s best interest.”

Drew went on to play at UCLA from 2012-13. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 player with the Bruins in 2013.