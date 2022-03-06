Look: Duke Coach Refuses To Shake Hands With Hubert Davis

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis.

Saturday night’s all-time great college basketball rivalry was supposed to be Coach K’s special night. It was his final game at Cameron Indoor. The fans certainly provided an electric atmosphere, but the Tar Heels pulled away late in the second half for the 94-81 victory.

As Duke and North Carolina shook hands after the game, a Blue Devils assistant appeared to bypass shaking hands with Davis. It was caught on video, too.

Take a look.

So what was this all about? He definitely blew off Hubert Davis’ handshake. #UNCvsDuke #Sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/XoYQ0xlK8C — Jason Staples (@DocStaples) March 6, 2022

It appears to be Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell, although the broadcast quality makes it unclear. Regardless, that’s pretty classless by the Duke assistant coach. The Tar Heels won fair and square. Duke couldn’t defend when it mattered most.

Handshake lines have become a controversial topic within the college basketball world this season. Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard went at it in the postgame handshake line earlier this season, sparking a brawl between the two teams.

Some have said the sport should get rid of handshake lines altogether.

This is an entirely different example, though. Duke didn’t have to be happy about losing on Saturday night. But good sportsmanship is the least the Blue Devils could display after a hard-fought North Carolina win.