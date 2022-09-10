Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kenan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik.

Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous.

Last week, North Carolina gave up 61 points to Appalachian State. Fast forward to this week, and Chizik's unit is struggling against Georgia State.

North Carolina's defense has had no answer for Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger, who has completed 12-of-18 pass attempts for 156 yards with three touchdowns.

At this point, fans don't believe Chizik should be employed by the time this weekend is over.

"Gene Chizik still being employed by UNC after last week is hilariously bad and def something you can blame on Mack Brown," one fan said.

"Gene Chizik should be gone tomorrow," a second fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, "I think we can all agree that Fire Gene Chizik now, right? RIGHT?!"

North Carolina and Georgia State are currently tied heading into the fourth quarter.

Chizik's defense will need to come up with a few stops in crunch time if the Tar Heels want to escape Turner Field with a 3-0 record.