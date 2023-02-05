Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on in the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals.

After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke got tagged for 11--but the Heels only shot three free throws to Duke's 15.

"The stat that I'm looking at is going into the game we shot 150 more free throws than any other opponent in our conference... And we shot three zero in the second half. So that's what I'm looking at," Davis said, via Inside Carolina.

There was one instance during the game where Davis and his staff correctly argued that the refs missed Pete Nance getting whacked on the arm late in the first half, but other than that, North Carolina seemed to rely on the three-pointer too much to draw a significant number of fouls.

The Tar Heels attempted 27 three-pointers but made only seven, with starting guards R.J. Davis and Caleb Love combining to go only 3-for-12 from deep and Nance missing all five of his attempts.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well, but the Blue Devils did just enough down the stretch to win. UNC will have a chance at revenge in Chapel Hill on March 4.