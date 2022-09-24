Look: Mack Brown Furious With Officials During North Carolina-Notre Dame Game

ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts on the sideline in the second half against the Temple Owls in the Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Mack Brown lost his composure during this Saturday's matchup between Notre Dame and North Carolina, and honestly, it's hard to blame him.

Notre Dame was already leading 31-14 over North Carolina when Marcus Freeman elected to go for it on fourth and goal.

Drew Pyne's pass on fourth down went incomplete. The Fighting Irish received a fresh set of downs though due to a pass interference call on the Tar Heels.

Brown was visibly frustrated with that call. He threw his arms up in disgust, pointed to the replay, threw his headset on the floor and yelled at the nearest referee.

The officiating crew eventually had enough of Brown's antics. As a result, he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Here's the video of Brown chewing out the refs:

On the very next play, Notre Dame rubbed salt in the wound by scoring yet another touchdown.

Unless the Tar Heels mount an improbable comeback in the final quarter of action, they'll be 3-1 heading into an October showdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies.