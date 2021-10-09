North Carolina head coach Mack Brown lashed out at the media – yes, the media – following his team’s stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels came into the 2021 season with loads of hype surrounding them. They haven’t lived up to any of it.

On Saturday night, UNC fell to 3-3 on the season with a stunning loss to the Florida State Seminoles. It was an ugly outing from a previous top-10 team.

Brown took his frustrations out on the media following the loss.

“My expectation is to win every game, so three times we’ve met it and three times we haven’t,” Mack said. “The national media expectation, the expectation for us to be a top-10 team, were wrong. So I guess we should all be critical of the media for picking us that high.”

Why is Mack Brown even talking about where his team was ranked to start the season? It legitimately has nothing to do with Saturday’s outcome, which was inexcusable.

Florida State was 1-4, including a horrific loss to Jacksonville State, heading into Saturday’s game. The entire program was a laughingstock up until now. This is as embarrassing a loss North Carolina has suffered in quite some time.

The Tar Heels aren’t just a top-10 team. They might not even be the fifth- or sixth-best team in the ACC, and that’s saying something given how atrocious the conference is this season.

Brown has no one to blame but himself for North Carolina’s latest loss.