Look: North Carolina Pays Tribute To Roy Williams

The news of Roy Williams‘ retirement came so quickly that proper tributes may take some time to flow in. But at Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels are already paying tribute to their now-former head coach.

On Thursday, Andrew Carter of the The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer posted a picture of one such tribute to Coach Williams. A video board outside of the Smith Center features a giant “Thank You Coach” message with several pictures of the three-time national title winner.

It’s a fitting tribute from the school, and one of many that we can expect in the days and weeks to come. One thing’s for sure: It won’t be the last tribute to Roy Williams that we see coming out of Chapel Hill.

In Chapel Hill, outside the Smith Center. pic.twitter.com/NSJK1nw8Fh — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) April 1, 2021

Roy Williams joined the Tar Heels in 2003 after a very successful run with the Kansas Jayhawks. But it wasn’t Williams’ first run in Chapel Hill. He had been a top assistant under the late-great Dean Smith from 1978 to 1988, and was instrumental in recruiting Michael Jordan.

Williams found success immediately with the Tar Heels, leading them to a national title win in 2005 in just his second year at the helm. He won his second national title in 2009 and delivered them a third in 2017.

During his 18-year tenure at North Carolina, Williams and the Tar Heels qualified for the NCAA Tournament 16 times. On top of their three national titles, they reached the Final Four five times. They were only knocked out of the First Round once.

Roy Williams leaves behind one of the greatest coaching legacies in college basketball history. He will be missed.