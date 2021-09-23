Look: Photo Of North Carolina Basketball Player Going Viral

A photo of a North Carolina men’s basketball player is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

The photo has probably been messed with in Photoshop, but we can’t say that with 100 percent certainty.

North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot shared his preseason photo on social media. The junior is listed at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, but he appears to have put on some serious muscle…

“Year 3 let’s go Tar Heel nation,” he tweeted.

Those arms can’t be real, can they?

Bacot joked that Jimmy’s Seafood has been getting him “too big.”

@JimmysSeafood getting me too big 😂😂😂 — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) September 23, 2021

“Jus sayin – Armando Bacot was the 1st ever Jimmy’s endorsed collegian, and is clearly in the best shape of his life. Strap in,” the restaurant tweeted.

Bacot, a Richmond, Virginia native, played in high school at IMG Academy in Florida. He was a five-star recruit and the No. 6 overall center in the 2019 class.

The Tar Heels big man averaged 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game for Roy Williams’ squad last season.

North Carolina, now led by head coach Hubert Davis, is scheduled to open the 2021-22 regular season on Nov. 9 against Loyola.

In the meantime, let’s find out if those are actually Armando Bacot Jr.’s arms…