Look: Photo Of Roy Williams In Retirement Going Viral

For the first time in almost 50 years, former UNC and Kansas basketball head coach Roy Williams doesn’t have a season to prepare for. And he looks like it right now.

A recent photo of the three-time national champion shows that Williams is having little trouble adapting to retirement. His beard-game is a consists of gray with some black streaks, while his tan is getting strong too.

Naturally, he’s enjoying some time on the golf course too. He has the club, glove, polo shirt and the golf shorts for a relaxing day on the course.

By the looks of things, he isn’t struggling with the decision to stay retired. Not at all.

Retirement Roy is undefeated so far 💯 pic.twitter.com/sbI0B653Bi — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) July 14, 2021

The 2020-21 season wasn’t exactly Roy Williams’ best with UNC. Their 18-11 season ended in a loss to Wisconsin in the First Round. It was the first time that any Roy Williams team had lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Just a few days after March Madness, Williams shocked the world by announcing his retirement from the game. He hand-picked Hubert Davis to replace him at the helm.

Williams’ final season did include some major milestones though. He won his 900th game in a win over Florida, becoming the fastest coach to ever achieve the mark. Two weeks later, he won his 903rd game against Virginia Tech, passing Bob Knight for the for third on the all-time Division I wins list.

Good luck in retirement, Coach Roy. But it doesn’t look like you need it right now.