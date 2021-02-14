Look: Roy Williams Wore Some Special Shoes On Saturday Night

Cameras panned to Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams a lot during UNC’s 60-48 loss to Virginia yesterday. But you might have noticed him rocking some seriously nice sneakers.

Images of the longtime UNC head coach show him wearing some absolutely fire sneakers. He was rocking a pair of UNC-based Air Jordans with the school’s signature colors.

As with most Air Jordans, those shoes are hard to come by at sticker price. 247Sports noted that the particular pair Roy Williams had sold out within an hour.

But judging by the reactions, the secondary market is about to be flooded with new demand. The Carolina Basketball Twitter account has over 3,000 likes and 500 retweets of the image, and people are begging for a pair.

Former UNC football star and current cornerbacks coach Dre Bly revealed that he’s already copped a pair.

Got mine in the mail 😜😜 — Dré Bly (@drebly_32) February 13, 2021

Others just wish that they had as much drip as the three-time national champion.

“Coach William’s shoe game is tight!” one fan wrote.

“Only think I want in life is Coach Williams shoe game… my lord,” wrote another.

“His kick’s game is strong,” another fan wrote.

Hopefully Roy Williams doesn’t throw those kicks away after last night’s performance. Scoring just 48 points in a game – even against Virginia – can drive any ACC coach to act superstitious.

UNC’s next game will be February 20 against Louisville. It will air on ESPN at 6 p.m. EST.

They’ll be seeking their second win this month after beating Duke on February 6.