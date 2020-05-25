Look: Ty Lawson Appears To Call Out Roy Williams On Instagram

Former North Carolina star point guard Ty Lawson posted some interesting messages on his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon.

Lawson, a three-year star for the Tar Heels from 2006-09, posted a couple of cryptic messages on his Instagram story on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a blessing that I don’t open my mouth about s–t,” he wrote. “They ask me why I don’t show love to North Carolina…Roy Williams knows why.”

Lawson was an All-American point guard for Roy Williams in Chapel Hill. He helped lead the Tar Heels to a national championship in 2009. Lawson then played in the NBA through the 2018 season.

“Who talks s–t about someone who won them a championship…your weird…I got messages from 10 NBA GMs that said it came out your mouth. That’s why I don’t f–k with Carolina or support anything ya’ll do,” Lawson added.

It’s unclear what exactly has transpired between Lawson and Carolina. Roy Williams is the only person Lawson mentioned in his Instagram Story.

This might be a recent beef, considering Lawson has posted pro-UNC photos on Instagram as recently as 2017.

Lawson is one of the best point guards in North Carolina history and he recently won a fan-voted Tar Heels poll.

Whatever has transpired between Lawson and the Tar Heels’ program is unfortunate.